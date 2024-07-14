Investors react to shooting at Trump election rally

Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday in what authorities said they were treating as an 'assassination attempt'

A supporter of former US President Donald Trump waves a flag near his residence at Mar-a-Lago after hearing about an apparent assassination attempt during his rally in Pennsylvania, in Palm Beach, Florida, Saturday. AFP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. AFP

News of Trump Media & Technology Group public trading is seen on television screens at the Nasdaq Marketplace. AFP File

The Trump campaign later said he was "doing well" and appeared to have suffered no major injury besides a wound on his upper right ear. Here are investor and analyst reactions to the shooting.

TINA FORDHAM, GEOPOLITICAL STRATEGIST AND FOUNDER, FORDHAM GLOBAL FORESIGHT, LONDON:

"The shooting further complicates the election outlook for Democrats, already divided over Biden's future as a candidate."

"US political violence is sadly a feature and not a bug ... the question now is how a nation, in which a significant proportion of citizens believe civil war is increasingly likely, will respond."

"We don't expect there to be an initial reaction in financial markets. If anything, the near-term implication will be the acceleration of the consensus view in markets of a Trump victory."

IAN BREMMER, PRESIDENT, EURASIA GROUP, NEW YORK:

"This is a very grave turn of events in a country that is very deeply polarised, in a country where a great many Americans do not believe that their democracy is healthy, or particularly functional."

"This is the worst sort of event that can happen in that environment and I deeply worry that it presages much more political violence and social instability to come. This is the kind of thing we have seen historically in lots of countries countries facing instability and frequently does not end well."

"Democracy is not in crisis right now. This is a year of many, many elections and we've seen them in India the world's most populous country, with 1.5 billion people. We've seen it across the European Union, the largest common market. We've seen it France, in the United Kingdom, in Mexico - rich countries, poor countries, democracies, all.

They have had free, fair elections with peaceful transitions. That is not what we are seeing right now in the United States. The US is the only major democracy in the world today that is experiencing a serious crisis."

KHOON GOH, HEAD OF ASIA RESEARCH, ANZ, SINGAPORE:

"The probability of Trump winning has increased to 70% in the betting markets after the assassination attempt. I am not sure how markets will respond.

"The bitcoin rally could be (on) concerns of more civil unrest. We will likely see some risk off moves on the market open, but that should fade quickly."

NICK TWIDALE, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ATFX GLOBAL, SYDNEY:

"I think it probably increases his chances and we will probably see some haven flows in the morning." RONG REN GOH, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS, SINGAPORE: "The shooting is likely to bolster Trump's support and only further augments the positive momentum he has been enjoying following the presidential debates two weeks ago. "The market reaction function to a Trump presidency has been characterised by a stronger US dollar and a steepening of the US Treasuries curve, so we might observe some of that this coming week if his election odds are assessed to have further improved following this incident." NICK FERRES, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, VANTAGE POINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, SINGAPORE: "From memory, Reagan went up 22 points in the polls after his assassination attempt. The election is likely to be a landslide. This probably reduces uncertainty. "Trump has always been more 'pro-market' - the key issue looking forward is whether fiscal policy remains irresponsibly loose and the implication that might have for (renewed) inflation and the future path of interest rates." HEMANT MISHR, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, S CUBE CAPITAL, SINGAPORE: "I do think this will have a shock reaction on a market that has been on tenterhooks on the US election. "I see the odds of the Trump trade getting reinforced over the next few months till November, unless the Democrats can come up with a really credible alternative.

"It just significantly improves the odds in his favour and will lead to a steepening of the U.S. curve over the next few months. (I) would bet on high growth, high inflation trades - financials and energy to do well, and negative for Asian currencies."