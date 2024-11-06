In a first, US independent turnout tops Democrats, ties Republicans

The independent share stood at 34 per cent in the latest update of Edison's exit poll, compared with 34 per cent for Republicans and 32 per cent for Democrats
Photo: AFP
Self-identified independents accounted for a larger share of voters in Tuesday's US presidential election than Democrats and were tied with Republicans, Edison Research exit polling data showed.
It was the first time since Edison began exit polling in 2004 that independents' share of the vote has exceeded one of the two major US political parties.
The independent share stood at 34 per cent in the latest update of Edison's exit poll, compared with 34 per cent for Republicans and 32 per cent for Democrats.
