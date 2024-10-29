'I'm not a Nazi,' Trump insists as Harris blasts ugly rhetoric

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris greets supporters at the conclusion of a campaign rally on Monday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. – AFP

Donald Trump told supporters Monday he is "not a Nazi," using a rally in the final week of a bitter White House race to refute accusations of authoritarianism, including from a former top aide who branded him a fascist.

As he and rival Kamala Harris, the current vice president, entered the final stretch of one of the closest US elections in modern times, each candidate and their teams have ramped up the political rhetoric, inflaming an already tense campaign.

Democrat Harris, who has accused Trump of stoking divisions, crisscrossed Michigan on Monday while the Republican visited Georgia, another of the decisive swing states, where he said critics are accusing him of being a modern-day "Hitler."

"The newest line from Kamala and her campaign is that everyone who isn't voting for her is a Nazi," Trump told a boisterous rally in Atlanta.

"I'm not a Nazi. I'm the opposite of a Nazi."

The comments come a day after Trump held a major rally in New York's famed Madison Square Garden that was widely condemned for racist remarks his allies made during the event.

They also follow the recent publication of a New York Times interview in which Trump's longest-serving White House chief of staff, retired general John Kelly, said the Republican fits the definition of a fascist -- something Harris said she agreed with last week.

Kelly also said Trump had remarked that "Hitler did some good things too" and that he "wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had."

Tensions are soaring in a race polls suggest is too close to call, fuelled by fears that former president Trump could again refuse to recognize a defeat, as in 2020, and by his harsh rhetoric threatening migrants and political opponents.

On Monday, a fire reportedly consumed hundreds of early ballots cast in a supposedly secure drop-off box in a competitive district in northwestern Washington state.

Another ballot box was damaged hours earlier in Portland, Oregon, where police said in a statement that an "intentional act" of arson sought to "impact the election process."

Trump has faced renewed outrage after one of the warm-up speakers at his Sunday rally in New York called US territory Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage."

Harris, aiming to become the country's first female president, slammed "that nonsense last night at Madison Square Garden" as she spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force Two on Monday.

"He is focused and actually fixated on his grievances, on himself, and on dividing our country. And it is not in any way something that will strengthen the American family, the American worker."

Later in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at a rally with her running mate Tim Walz and a crowd of around 20,000, she described how "so much is on the line" on November 5.

"Donald Trump is even more unstable and more unhinged, and now he wants unchecked power."