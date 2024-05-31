'I'm a political prisoner': Trump to appeal verdict as soon as possible

Photo: Reuters

Fri 31 May 2024

Donald Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche said they would appeal Trump's guilty verdict as soon as possible, after the former president was convicted on Thursday (May 30) in his New York hush money trial.

A New York jury convicted Trump of 34 counts of false accounting in his hush money case in a development that could have major repercussions in his bid to unseat Biden.

The verdict makes Trump the first criminally convicted former US president, but does not prevent him from campaigning for another term. He will be sentenced on July 11.

Donald Trump's campaign website began redirecting visitors to a fundraising page on Thursday (May 30), declaring he was a "political prisoner" moments after he was convicted in his New York hush money trial.

The page crashed within minutes of launching, however, as a surge of Trump supporters overwhelmed WinRed, the official Republican Party donation platform.

Biden, who has been reluctant to discuss the New York case, took advantage of Trump's legal woes to do some fundraising of his own.