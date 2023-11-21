'I came here to awaken lions': Meet new Argentine President, also known as the 'Chainsaw Man'

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 2:04 PM

Javier Milei, a far-right leader and a former television pundit, has been elected the president of Argentina. In an extraordinary turn of events, Milei, who until two years ago was seen as nothing but a talking head for his unbridled outbursts on TV, has created history.

The 53-year-old led a boisterous campaign, much like former US President Donald Trump, gaining popularity among the younger generation frustrated by an unstable economy.

As the South American country looks at its new future with Milei, here's another reason why the world is talking about him — his nickname. Among his supporters, Milei is also popular as the "chainsaw man", a name that has piqued curiosity. It was his distinctive campaign that made him who he is.

His rallies looked like carnivals as people turned up in never-seen-before costumes. Not just that, Milei's supporters also carried chainsaws, symbolising their leader's dedication to "cutting through" red-tapism and government bureaucracy.

Milei also said that the tool was a reflection of his commitment to shredding unnecessary spending, according to a report in The Guardian. He likes to refer to himself as "the king of the jungle", according to a report in Euro News, and the right-wing populist galvanised support among the younger and older generations alike.

Behind the aggressive election campaign of the "chainsaw man", who defeated the centre-left finance minister Sergio Massa, was the motto: “I did not come to guide lambs, I came to awaken lions.”

After more than 99 per cent of votes counted, the TV celeb-turned-politician secured 55.69 per cent of the votes, The Guardian reported.

ALSO READ: