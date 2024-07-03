Hurricane Beryl, heading towards Jamaica, threatens Haiti and Dominican Republic

People walk amid damaged property following the passing of Hurricane Beryl, in Union Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on Tuesday. The Agency For Public Information St. Vincent and the Grenadines/Handout via REUTERS

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 3:51 PM

Hurricane Beryl barreled toward Jamaica as a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday, after flattening homes and devastating agriculture on smaller islands in the eastern Caribbean, killing at least three people.

At around 0500 EDT (0900 GMT), the hurricane was about 300 km east-southeast of the Jamaican capital of Kingston, according the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), packing maximum sustained winds of 230 kph.

"Beryl is expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands Wednesday night and Thursday," NHC said in an advisory. A hurricane warning is in effect for both places.

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast of Jamaica about midday local time, with tropical storm-strength winds from late morning, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous, it said.

In the capital Kingston, cars queued at petrol stations as people filled additional containers with fuel. Residents stocked up on water and other essential supplies and boarded up shops and houses.

"Yeah right now (we’re) worrying about the storm. You know it's Category 5 and in Jamaica people are worried and always shopping and buying things as in this store,” Andre, a salesperson in a local store said, without giving his full name.

The unusually early hurricane, whose rapid strengthening scientists said was likely fueled by human-caused climate change, is expected to still be a hurricane when it passes near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands later this week.

Beryl, the 2024 Atlantic season's first hurricane and the earliest storm on record to reach the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson Scale, felled power lines and unleashed flash floods across smaller islands.

The storm hit St. Vincent and the Grenadines especially hard, according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

"The hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction," he said. On one island in the Grenadines archipelago, Union Island, 90% of homes had been "severely damaged or destroyed," he said.

The Prime Minister confirmed one death and said more fatalities could be confirmed in the coming days.

In a video briefing on Tuesday, Grenada's Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, stressed that Carriacou and Petite Martinique, two of the three islands that make up the country, bore the brunt of the natural disaster, calling the situation "Armageddon-like".

"There is no power. There is almost complete destruction of homes and buildings," he said, citing impassable roads due to downed power lines and destroyed fuel stations crimping supplies.