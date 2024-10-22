Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with bone marrow cancer

Photo: AFP

Disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, US media reported Monday, a month after he was indicted on a new sex crime charge.

Weinstein, 72, has chronic myeloid leukemia and is undergoing treatment in a New York prison, according to NBC News and ABC News, citing sources.

His diagnosis comes after a string of health issues for the once-powerful entertainment mogul, who appeared pale and visibly frail during a brief court appearance in September.

He underwent emergency heart surgery last month, after which his representative said he was "out of danger at the moment".

Weinstein is serving a 16-year prison sentence after being convicted on rape charges in California.

He was also convicted in New York in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of an actress and of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in that case.

However, a New York appeals court overturned the verdict in April, ruling that the trial judge had allowed testimony in error from accusers who were not directly involved with the charges facing Weinstein.

A retrial in the case had been aimed for November, though prosecutors had deemed that "unrealistic".