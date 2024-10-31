Harris vows to serve 'all Americans,' trying to limit damage from Biden comment

US Vice-President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks on The Ellipse just south of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 29, 2024.— AFP

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris vowed on Wednesday to serve "all Americans" if elected president, as she sought to contain fallout from a remark by President Joe Biden that threatened to undercut her message of unity.

"When elected president, I'm going to represent all Americans, including those who don't vote for me," the vice president told reporters before flying to a campaign event in North Carolina, one of seven battleground states that will determine the outcome of the Nov. 5 election.

Her Republican rival Donald Trump is due to hold a rally there as well on Wednesday.

Harris is spending the final week of the campaign telling voters that she would respect those who disagree with her and portraying former President Trump as a threat to democracy.

That promise -- delivered at a massive rally in front of the White House on Tuesday night -- was muddied by Biden, who criticized racist comments made at a Trump rally on Sunday.

According to a White House transcript, Biden said: "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's - his - his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable." Trump's campaign said Biden was referring to Trump supporters as "garbage," while Biden said later he was talking about the language used by a comedian at the rally.

A Tuesday Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Harris leading Trump 44% to 43% among registered voters nationally, within the margin of error. Other opinion polls show tight margins in the seven election battleground states. Last month's hurricane damage has made North Carolina's results especially hard to predict.

On Wednesday, Harris will be in the state's fast-growing capital Raleigh, while Trump will hold a rally in Rocky Mount.

Trump won North Carolina by under 1.5 percentage points in 2020. The last Democrat to win the state was Barack Obama in 2008, though it has had a Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, since 2017.

Trump currently leads Harris by just one percentage point in the state, according to a polling average by FiveThirtyEight.

Trump and his allies have sought to portray voting by people who are noncitizens as a potential risk to the election, though private and state reviews have repeatedly shown that the illegal practice is very rare. The campaign to focus on the issue won a victory on Wednesday when the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated Virginia's decision to purge from its voter rolls 1,600 people who state officials concluded may not be citizens, a claim that Biden's administration disputed.

At stake on Nov. 5 is who will run the world's richest and most powerful country. Harris and Trump diverge on support for Ukraine and NATO, abortion rights, taxes, basic democratic principles and tariffs that could trigger trade wars.

LONG WAIT FOR RESULTS?

Residents in North Carolina, especially in the rural, hard-hit western region, are still trying to put their lives back together after devastating hurricane damage last month. The Republican-leaning area accounted for about 9% of the vote in 2020, according to an analysis by Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini.