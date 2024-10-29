Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

Former US first Llady Melania Trump applauds her husband former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he spoke at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York. — AFP

Behind both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand their families, each competing to send their loved one to the White House and in turn become the nation's "first family."

Spouses and children have long been crucial players in US presidential campaigns, often giving the candidates a personal appeal that can entice voters.

A closer look reveals Harris and Trumps' differing life stories -- and how their families are involved in this year's election battle.

Harris has a modern family that includes her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and his children from his first marriage, Cole and Ella.

The Harris campaign sees 60-year-old Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, as something of a secret weapon. In August, it released a line of merchandise -- from T-shirts to coffee mugs -- using an old photo of him which went viral on social media.

At the Democratic National Convention in August, affectionate delegates waved "Doug" signs as he retold how he met then-California Attorney General Harris on a blind date in 2013.

"Kamala Harris was exactly the right person for me at an important time in my life. At this moment in this nation's history, she is exactly the right president," he said.

Emhoff, who is Jewish, has taken a notable role in President Joe Biden's administration combating anti-Semitism, particularly since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Harris married Emhoff in 2014, making her a stepmother to Cole and Ella, who famously nicknamed her "Momala."

Cole, who now works for a production company co-founded by US actor Brad Pitt, was candid about how his family changed after Harris became a senator in California, and then vice president.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris embraces her husband Doug Emhoff. — Reuters file

"It felt like Doug was a bit out of place on Capitol Hill. I thought 'what is my goofy dad doing here?' But he embraced it," Cole, 30, told the Democratic convention.

His sister Ella praised Harris in her speech, recalling how, during her teenage years, "no matter what, Kamala was there for me."

The 25-year-old model has made a unique contribution to Harris's campaign through knitting, posting a video of a design mimicking an "I voted" sticker, captioned: "There is so much at risk for so many people. Your vote matters #harriswalz2024."

Donald Trump's large brood -- five children and ten grandchildren, from three marriages -- is intrinsic to his political and business ambitions.

The family's public face has shifted significantly since his 2017-2021 presidency, when daughter Ivanka -- who held the vague role of "advisor to the president" -- and wife Melania were front and center. Both have since largely withdrawn from the 2024 campaign. In their place have been Trump's two eldest sons, Donald Jr and Eric, both of whom are executives in their father's sprawling real estate empire. Donald Jr is dogmatic to the core, promoting Trump's "Make America Great Again" agenda to his 12 million followers on X and through his "Triggered" podcast. The 46-year-old, who sports a carefully groomed beard, was reportedly influential in securing his friend J.D. Vance's ascension from relatively little-known conservative Ohio senator to Trump's running mate. Eric, 40, is similarly loyal and often supports his father through US media appearances and at campaign events. Eric's wife Lara also plays a key role as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, which has allowed the 42-year-old to shape the party in Trump's image by reportedly firing dozens of longtime staff. Other family members have helped to soften Trump's image for voters. His granddaughter Kai, 17, told delegates at the Republican National Convention in July that the presidential candidate is "just a normal grandpa, he gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking."

Meanwhile, Trump's second daughter Tiffany, 31, has not been involved in this campaign, despite featuring in 2016 and 2020. And his youngest son Barron, 18, has recently started his studies at New York University.