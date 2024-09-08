E-Paper

Harris to kick off battleground states tour after debating Trump

Polling averages show a tight race in the handful of states that could swing to Republicans or Democrats and will likely determine the election

By Reuters

Supporters cheer as Former US president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on September 7, 2024. — AFP
Supporters cheer as Former US president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on September 7, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:24 PM

Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:25 PM

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will tour several battleground states after her highly anticipated Tuesday debate with Republican former President Donald Trump, her campaign said on Sunday.

With less than 60 days until the November 5 presidential election, Vice-President Harris will kick off the tour in North Carolina on Thursday and travel to Pennsylvania on Friday. Walz will travel to Michigan and Wisconsin.


Polling averages show a tight race in the handful of states that could swing to Republicans or Democrats and will likely determine the election. The battleground states also include Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona.

A key test for Harris and Trump will come at their televised debate, the first since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris as his successor on July 21.

Harris' candidacy has re-energised Democrats and donors, and she has had a surge in opinion polls. Her campaign raised $361 million in August, leaving her with a clear cash advantage over Trump.


