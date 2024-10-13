Harris stars on Vogue cover as 'candidate for our times'

US Vice-President and Democratic White House hopeful Kamala Harris appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine on Friday, with the style bible calling her a "candidate for our times".

A cover shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz captured the 59-year-old in a chocolate-coloured suit and a silk blouse, seated in an armchair.

A long article on Harris features a series of largely familiar anecdotes, including the story of her sudden rise to the top of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden's shock withdrawal from the race in July.

Harris did speak in the article about the conflict in the Middle East, but gave little away about what she would do to end the crisis if elected in November's tight battle against 78-year-old Donald Trump.

Asked what "new element" she would bring to the table on the conflict, she replied that "I can't anticipate what the circumstances will be four months from now".

Harris then said that the United States should provide a "pathway" for stability, particularly to end Israel's war in Gaza, even more so than in Lebanon, but provided few details.