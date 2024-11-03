From abortion to bobcat hunting: US vote not just for president

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on November 2, 2024. – AFP

It's not just the Harris-Trump show: US voters this November 5 will cast ballots for members of Congress, tens of thousands of state and local officials, and in multiple referendums on topics including hot-button issues like abortion.

Here is a look at who and what is up for a vote beyond the choice between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris:

In addition to choosing a president, millions of US voters will decide the fate of Congress: both in the House of Representatives -- where all seats are up for grabs -- and the Senate, where one-third are.

The House of Representatives has 435 members, with each representing a Congressional district and elected for a two-year term. Republicans presently hold the House by a small margin, with the election so tight it is a true toss-up for who will win control.

Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are in play. The Senate consists of two senators from every state, who hold six-year terms. Democrats are in control now, but Republicans may well flip the chamber by a razor-thin margin.

If the same party were to win the presidency and both houses of Congress, it would have the power to push through the president's agenda without support from opposition lawmakers.

Gubernatorial elections will occur in 11 of the 50 US states, with key races in New Hampshire, North Carolina, Indiana and Washington state.

The governor is the top executive at the state level, where most powers that do not belong to the federal government lie.

Since the federal right to an abortion was overturned in 2022 by the Supreme Court, the issue has been omnipresent on the political landscape.