Former VW chief goes on trial nine years after dieselgate

Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn waves as he arrives for his trial at court in Braunschweig, northern Germany, on Tuesday. AFP

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:08 PM

Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn appeared in court on Tuesday on fraud charges over the so-called dieselgate scandal, nine years after the German carmaker was found to have rigged emissions tests.

Winterkorn, who was toppled from the helm of the company in September 2015 after it emerged that millions of Volkswagen cars had been manipulated to pass environmental standards, became a figurehead of the scandal, the biggest in the company's history.

Tuesday marked the start of the 77-year-old's criminal trial, the culmination of a case more than five years in the making.

The trial comes as the future of Volkswagen's German locations is in question, as the carmaker looks for billions of euros in savings at its namesake brand.

Winterkorn was tight-lipped entering court in the central city of Braunschweig in a dark-blue suit but told reporters he was "doing very well".

The criminal charges against Winterkorn include fraud, market manipulation and unlawful false testimony before a parliamentary committee.

He is also alleged to have failed to inform the capital market in good time about the mass manipulation of diesel engines in 2015.

Via his lawyer, Winterkorn denied the charges against him.