Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

Canadian police arrested Nygard in late 2020 at the request of the United State

By Reuters

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 9:46 PM

Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault by a Toronto jury on Sunday, according to CBC News.

Nygard, 82, was on trial in the Ontario Superior Court for five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement charges linked to alleged incidents between the 1980s and mid-2000s. He was found not guilty on a fifth count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

Canadian police arrested Nygard in late 2020 at the request of the United States. He was accused of using his businesses to lure women and girls in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas since 1995 to sexually gratify himself and his associates. Toronto police laid their own charges against him about a year later.

Born in Finland, Nygard grew up in Manitoba, eventually running his namesake clothing companies and becoming one of Canada's wealthiest people.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

