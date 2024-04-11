OJ Simpson, ex-football star acquitted of murder, dies at 76

The challenge of recycling EV batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries, encompasses both environmental sustainability and resource efficiency
O.J. Simpson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who was accused of, and ultimately acquitted, in the 1994 killings of his former wife and her friend in the "trial of the century," has died after a battle with cancer. He was 76.
Simpson died on Wednesday, his family announced on social media.
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the family wrote on Simpson's official X (formerly Twitter) account. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
Simpson, a San Francisco native, was an All-American at Southern California. He played for the Buffalo Bills, who drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 1969, and was a five-time All-Pro in his nine seasons there. He concluded his career with two seasons as a member of the 49ers, then transitioned to a career as a commercial pitchman and broadcaster before his arrest.
The challenge of recycling EV batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries, encompasses both environmental sustainability and resource efficiency
