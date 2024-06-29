E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Peru

This comes a day after a powerful temblor injured eight people in the country's southern region

By WAM, Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 3:21 PM

A magnitude-6 earthquake struck off the coast of Peru on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake's epicentre was located at a depth of 24km.


This comes a day a powerful temblor with a magnitude of 7 jolted the waters near the coast of southern Peru's Arequipa region. No deaths were reported but eight people were injured.

Following the earthquake on Friday, Arequipa was hit by four aftershocks of 4 to 4.6 magnitude, causing some landslides on local roads.


The government said on social media it was monitoring to assess the damage and "determine the actions to be taken".

The US National Tsunami Warning Center had said there was a tsunami threat from the quake, adding waves of between 1 and 3 metres (9.84 ft) above the tide level had been recorded along some parts of Peru's coast.

ALSO READ:



More news from World