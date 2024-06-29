Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Peru

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 3:21 PM

A magnitude-6 earthquake struck off the coast of Peru on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake's epicentre was located at a depth of 24km.

This comes a day a powerful temblor with a magnitude of 7 jolted the waters near the coast of southern Peru's Arequipa region. No deaths were reported but eight people were injured.

Following the earthquake on Friday, Arequipa was hit by four aftershocks of 4 to 4.6 magnitude, causing some landslides on local roads.

The government said on social media it was monitoring to assess the damage and "determine the actions to be taken".

The US National Tsunami Warning Center had said there was a tsunami threat from the quake, adding waves of between 1 and 3 metres (9.84 ft) above the tide level had been recorded along some parts of Peru's coast.