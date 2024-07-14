E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Discord identifies account that appears linked to Trump shooting suspect

The statement described the account as 'rarely utilised'

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 8:32 PM

Social media service Discord identified an account that appeared to be linked to the suspect who tried to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, a company spokesperson told Reuters in a statement on Sunday.

The Discord statement described the account as "rarely utilized" and said the company had "found no evidence that it was used to plan this incident or discuss his political views."


ALSO READ:



More news from World