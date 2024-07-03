Consulate in New York develops platform for Indian students to find internships in US

Some 180-plus candidates have confirmed they will not stand in Sunday's second-round for France's 577-seat national parliament, according to local media estimates
The Indian Consulate in New York has launched a new platform for Indian students to find internship opportunities in the US.
The newly launched portal can be accessed by students to directly apply to the companies according to details provided in it.
"As part of the initiative to support Indian students in its jurisdiction, @IndiainNew York has developed a platform for Indian Students to find internship opportunities at companies in the USA," the Indian Consulate in New York wrote in a post on X.
This is notably a new facility for students as part of the Consulate's effort to support Indian students in its jurisdiction.
Several Indian and American companies and organisations have agreed to consider deserving Indian students for internship opportunities, the Consulate in New York said, referring to the Indian Student Resource Portal.
For the third year in a row, a record number of Indian students travelled to the US to pursue higher education, the US Embassy in India revealed in a release in November last year.
According to the Open Doors Report (ODR), the number of international students from India to the US increased by 35 per cent and resulted in an all-time high of 2,68,923 students in the academic year 2022-23.
Indian students constitute more than 25 per cent of the over one million foreign students studying in the US.
Some 180-plus candidates have confirmed they will not stand in Sunday's second-round for France's 577-seat national parliament, according to local media estimates
A look at what Britons feel about the party they support and their leaders days before the country goes to the polls
The leader started the penultimate day of campaigning before Thursday's vote in a vast Ocado warehouse in Luton, watching robots pick items for delivery
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing a rule to protect workers, that if finalised, would be the first-ever US safety standard on the matter
95 per cent of donations pledged were under $200, a point the campaign underscored to portray broad support from average Americans instead of over-reliance on high-dollar, wealthy donors
Around a third of food produced for human consumption gets lost or wasted globally, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation
The country is regularly exposed to tremors as it is located on the Pacific belt known as the Ring of Fire
He dreams of delivering the first-ever medal for the Palestinians when he competes in Paris