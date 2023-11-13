UAE

Child killed, 4 others injured in shooting at a flea market in Texas

Two people exchanged gunfire inside the market in the Pearland area

By AP

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 11:26 AM

Last updated: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 11:55 AM

Two children and three other people were shot at a Texas flea market Sunday evening and one child later died at a hospital, police said.

Officers responded to a shots of shots fired at Cole’s Flea Market in the Pearland area at 5:34 p.m., the Pearland Police Department posted on X, formally known as Twitter. The victims were transported to hospitals.

The shooting happened after an argument between two people who did not know each other, Officer Chad Rogers said in an evening news conference. The two people exchanged gunfire inside the market, police said.

One suspect was still at large, police said. They didn't immediately give details on the second shooter.

The area is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Houston.

