Watch: 104-year-old woman jumps out of plane in bid to set record as world's oldest skydiver

Possible dates suggested for the vote include May 2, coinciding with local elections
A 104-year-old Chicago woman is hoping to be certified as the oldest person to ever skydive after leaving her walker on the ground and making a tandem jump in northern Illinois.
“Age is just a number,” Dorothy Hoffner told a cheering crowd moments after touching the ground Sunday at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, about 140km southwest of Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The Guinness World Record for oldest skydiver was set in May 2022 by 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson from Sweden. But Skydive Chicago is working to have Guinness World Records certify Hoffner's jump as a record, WLS-TV reported.
Hoffner first skydived when she was 100. On Sunday, she left her walker behind just short of the plane — a Skyvan — and was helped up the steps to join the others waiting inside to skydive.
“Let’s go, let’s go, Geronimo!” Hoffner said after she was finally seated.
When she first skydived, she said she had to be pushed out of the aircraft. But on Sunday, tethered to a US Parachute Association-certified instructor, Hoffner insisted on leading the jump from 13,500 feet (4,100 meters).
She looked calm and confident when the plane was aloft and its aft door opened to reveal tan crop fields far below shortly before she shuffled toward the edge and leaped into the air. She tumbled out of the plane, head first, completing a perfect forward roll in the sky, before flying stable in freefall with her belly facing the ground.
The dive lasted seven minutes, including her parachute's slow descent to the ground. Coming in to land, the wind pushed Hoffner's white hair back, she clung to the harness over her narrow shoulders, picked up her legs and plopped softly onto the grassy landing area.
Friends rushed in to share congratulations, while someone brought over Hoffner’s red walker. She rose quickly and she was asked how it felt to be back on the ground.
“Wonderful,” Hoffner said. “But it was wonderful up there. The whole thing was delightful, wonderful, couldn’t have been better."
After her jump, Hoffner's mind quickly turned to the future and other challenges. The lifelong Chicago woman, who's set to turn 105 in December, said she might take a ride in a hot-air balloon next.
“I’ve never been in one of those,” she said.
ALSO READ:
Possible dates suggested for the vote include May 2, coinciding with local elections
The addition of five countries, including Saudi Arabia, has doubled the alliance - an economic force accounting for a combined GDP of $28.5 trillion
The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu
The Russian president calls Ukrainian attack on Belgorod a terrorist act
Airstrikes mar the year's earliest hours in Gaza, Israel and Ukraine, and earthquake hits Japan
Judge says in the verdict that Muhammad Yunus's company Grameen Telecom violated labour laws
UAE's time zone is UTC+4; global time zones range from 12 hours before the UTC to 14 hours after