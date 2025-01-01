Carter's Middle East peace legacy survives, but mostly in name

An autographed portrait of former President Jimmy Carter and his late wife Rosalynn, who helped build the home where Sally Hollis has lived since 1988, and which is one of the homes they built with Habitat for Humanity in the United States, is pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 31, 2024. — Reuters

US president Jimmy Carter, who died on Monday, left an enduring legacy when he brokered historic peace between Egypt and Israel — tepid and shaky, but unbroken even by the nearly 15-month long Gaza war.

"For 45 years we've had no war" with Egypt, said Ruth Wasserman Lande, a former Israeli diplomat in Cairo.

But, she told AFP, "I would not go as far as to say it's a peace."

Egypt and Israel have maintained close trade relations, security collaboration and diplomatic ties for nearly half a century since the agreement that made Cairo the first Arab government to recognise Israel.

The 1979 treaty saw Israel return the vast Sinai peninsula occupied in war years earlier, and Cairo become one of the top recipients of US military aid alongside neighbouring Israel.

But for ordinary Egyptians, Israel generally remains a public enemy.

The devastating Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, which borders both countries, has reinvigorated Egyptians' long history of solidarity with Palestinians.

And Israeli holidaymakers, who used to flock to Sinai, stopped in October 2023 when the war erupted with Hamas's attack on Israel.

Some analysts accuse Israel of breaching the peace deal with its actions in Gaza.

Cairo University professor Mustapha Kamel Al Sayyid said the Israeli takeover of the Palestinian side of the Gaza-Egypt border in May was a "flagrant violation of the treaty".

But still, the agreement has survived and analysts agree suspending it is not on the table for either government.

On Monday, both Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to Carter's diplomatic legacy, which earned him a Nobel Peace Prize.

Carter made history when he hosted Egyptian president Anwar al-Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, beaming as they shook hands at the White House.

But even at the time, the reconciliation ruffled feathers and Sadat was accused of abandoning the Palestinian cause.

Egypt -- the Arab world's most populous country -- was suspended from the Arab League for a decade, and Sadat was assassinated by Islamists in 1981, partly as a result of recognising Israel.

Forty-five years later, Carter himself is remembered differently on opposite sides of the border.

"In recent decades, Carter has primarily emerged in connection with his criticism of Israeli policy on Palestinian issues, leading significant portions of the Israeli public to view him as biased," said Ofir Winter, senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University.

The Nobel laureate had infuriated Israel by suggesting that its treatment of the Palestinians could constitute apartheid.

And in his 2006 book Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, the former US president criticised Israel's expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank.

For the same reasons, Sayyid said, Carter will be remembered as "the US president who proved the most fair to Arabs".