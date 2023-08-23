Canadian finance minister, who does not own a car, fined for speeding

Derek Chauvin is serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, as well as a concurrent 22-1/2 years for murder on his conviction in Minnesota state court
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, an avid cyclist who says she does not own a car, was fined C$273 ($200) for speeding in her home province of Alberta, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Freeland was caught driving 132 km/hr (82 mph) between the towns of Grande Prairie and Peace River and has paid the ticket in full, her spokesperson Katherine Cuplinskas said.
The news was first broken by the Counter Signal website.
Cuplinskas did not say when the incident occurred and what the speed limit had been on that stretch of road. The maximum speed limit on Alberta highways is 110 km/hr.
Freeland is a legislator who represents a parliamentary constituency in central Toronto, Canada's largest city, and is often photographed on her bike.
"A fact that still shocks my dad is that I don't actually own a car," she told reporters last month.
"I walk, I take the subway. My kids walk and ride their bikes and take the subway – it's actually healthier for our family," she said.
The programme was organised as part of CUSAT's tech fest
The police take a suspect into custody over the criminal assault of the Tasmania University student in his 20s
A local village head said that the leader of the gunmen had demanded $119,000 from the villages as retribution after Nigerian troops killed four of his men earlier
Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze in which one child was badly hurt
The South African Paralympic star was jailed for 13 years and five months
James Cleverly had been under pressure to say sorry following claims he cast aspersions on a north of England constituency in the House of Commons
One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries