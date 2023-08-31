Brazilian fitness influencer dies at 33 after suffering double cardiac arrest

Photo: Instagram

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 12:18 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 12:20 PM

A Brazilian fitness influencer, Larissa Borges, died on Monday after suffering a double cardiac arrest. She was 33.

Borges’ family confirmed the death in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming,” the family wrote.

“Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable,” they said adding that Borges “fought courageously” for her life.

According to the statement, Borges suffered a cardiac arrest on August 20 in Gramado, Brazil, and was admitted to a hospital. She then suffered a second cardiac arrest and passed away on August 28.

Local media reported that Larissa Borges was in a coma for a week before dying. Gustavo Barcellos, Rio Grande do Sul Civil Police deputy, said that the influencer’s death is being investigated and the results of the autopsy are awaited.

Barcellos said Borges could have taken narcotic substances and alcohol when she experienced a cardiac arrest. “There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages. The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed. We have already heard from the boyfriend who was with her and we are investigating the case,” Barcellos said.

The fitness influencer’s family is now raising money to transport her body from Gramado to Brasilia, her hometown.

Borges had earned more than 32,000 followers on her Instagram page. She used to often share posts related to travel, fitness, and fashion.

Many of Borges’ fans condoled her demise reacting to her last Instagram posts. “So beautiful and so young Lean, exercised and should have a regular diet. Life is a blow! May God comfort the heart of the family,” a user wrote.

Another said, “Cardiac arrest is affecting young people a lot lately”.

