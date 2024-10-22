Bolivia paralysed by ex-leader Morales supporters' roadblocks

A drone view shows vehicles as they wait in line to refuel, due to the shortage of gasoline and diesel, in La Paz, Bolivia, on October 21. – Reuters

Bolivians are facing fuel shortages and soaring prices after a week of roadblocks by supporters of former president Evo Morales, who is under investigation for allegedly abusing a minor during his time in office.

In capital La Paz, minibus driver Marco Santos was among those stuck in a line of 300 vehicles queuing for fuel on Monday.

"If you don't work, you don't eat," said Santos, 25, who had been waiting for almost six hours to fill up. "It's a total loss, especially for us who are on public transport."

By last Friday, the transport sector had lost more than $8.6 million due to the protests, according to estimates by the economy ministry. State oil company YPFB reported that some 570 tanker trucks carrying fuel were stranded on roads blocked by Morales's loyalists.

The protest has snowballed since last Monday from four roadblocks to 18, with most based on roads around the city of Cochabamba, Morales's political stronghold.

Morales, Bolivia's first Indigenous leader who held office from 2006 to 2019, is under investigation for rape, human trafficking and smuggling related to an alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl, whom he is accused of fathering a daughter with in 2016.

While the initial aim of the demonstrations was to prevent the possible arrest of Morales, they are now protesting against the economic management of the government of President Luis Arce.

Since last year, the Andean country has reduced its fuel imports because of falling revenues from the sale of gas, its main source of foreign currency until 2020.

With prices rising, traders have seen their sales drop since the roadblocks began.

A kilogram of pork, for example, has gone up from $3 to $4.40, according to meat seller Isabel Callizaya. "No meat is coming in and that's why the price has gone up more," said Callizaya. "There is no petrol because of the blockades." On Monday, she marched with other traders against the price hikes caused by blockades. "Everything, absolutely everything has gone up. There is nothing that is at its old price. This government doesn't listen, it doesn't know how we are living," said Luna Marca, a 38-year-old customer at the central La Paz market of Tumusla. Morales is now the main opponent of President Arce, with whom he is fighting for the ruling party's candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections. He has described the investigation against him as "yet another lie" and claims he is the victim of judicial persecution led by the government.

His lawyers said the case had already been examined and closed in 2020.