Bird flu virus detected in Oklahoma dairy herd

Brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein kidnapped McKay, then 55, in 1969 for a £1 million ransom thinking that she was Murdoch's second wife Anna
Oklahoma has detected bird flu in a herd of dairy cattle, the state's agriculture department said on Friday, making it the 13th US state to find the virus.
The positive sample of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was collected by a farm in April and recently submitted to the US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) for testing. The herd has fully recovered and the farm has not reported any other cases of HPAI, the department said.
"The commercial milk supply remains safe due to both federal animal health requirements and pasteurisation," the department said.
The US confirmed the first case in a dairy herd on March 25 and a dairy worker in Texas tested positive on April 1, raising concerns about the virus' spread among animals and humans.
Other states that have reported infected herds are Wyoming, Iowa, Minnesota, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota and Texas.
US dairy farmers are raising their defences to try to contain the spread of bird flu by banning visitors, cutting down trees to discourage wild birds from landing and disinfecting vehicles coming onto their land.
"Our team has been in constant communication with Oklahoma dairies asking them to heighten their biosecurity practices. Personal protective equipment (PPE) has also been made available to Oklahoma dairy farmers," Oklahoma State Veterinarian Dr Rod Hall said in a statement.
Brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein kidnapped McKay, then 55, in 1969 for a £1 million ransom thinking that she was Murdoch's second wife Anna
He is the adviser to a billionaire Democratic strategist, who is the co-founder of social media platform Linkedin
The shooter had taken part in major conflicts, like Afghanistan, and as a sniper, according to the mayor of Espinasse-Vozelle
The Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch has produced an extraordinary mix of history-making precedent and near-unimaginable drama
Four hundred athletes, coaches and sporting officials in Gaza have been killed or wounded since the start of the war
Trump's political opponents are trying to silence him and when they don't succeed, they annoy the public so much that some poor guy grabs a gun, says Fico
The 63-year-old suspected gunman, who was also found dead, killed his mother and son and injured his wife and daughter, according to broadcaster SWR
Intense heat, strong winds and dry thunderstorms have caused forest fires across Russia in recent weeks