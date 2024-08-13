Biden targets tumours with $150m funding for 'Cancer Moonshot' programme

The measurement of 20.3 degrees was registered on Sunday at the weather station at Svalbard's airport, according to Norway's Meteorological Institute
President Joe Biden will announce Tuesday he is putting $150 million in new federal funding towards developing technology to better help surgeons successfully remove cancerous tumours, the White House said.
The award, to be announced during a visit to New Orleans, is the latest infusion of cash in Biden's "Cancer Moonshot," a programme spearheaded by the president and the First Lady that aims to reduce the US cancer death rate by at least half by 2047.
Nearly two million Americans are newly diagnosed with solid tumour cancers each year and surgical removal is often the first step in their treatment, the White House said.
Next-generation microscopes and imaging technology hope to make these surgeries more effective, reducing the need for repeat surgeries and decreasing the damage to healthy tissue, ultimately saving and extending lives, the White House said.
In its first two years, the administration has invested more than $400 million to fast-track progress on how to prevent, detect, and treat cancer, the White House said.
The eight award recipients include Dartmouth College, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Washington, according to the White House.
Student leaders of the protests that toppled Hasina want the Nobel laureate to steer democratic reforms
Britain's police forces remain on high alert after days of riots earlier this month
A 30km long frontline of fires, more than 25 metres high in places, was moving towards Athens, according to the ERT public broadcaster
International mediators have invited Israel and Hamas to resume talks towards a long-sought ceasefire and hostage-release deal
Data shows power demand was up seven per cent during the three weeks of deadly nationwide protests
Russia's attack on Ukraine has made defence a top priority for members of Nato's eastern flank
Nato membership doesn't preclude closer ties with SCO, says Guler