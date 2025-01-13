Biden sees oil prices stabilising after sanctions on Russian oil

Sanctions would give President-elect Donald Trump's team leverage in talks over the Ukraine war, says Biden
US President Joe Biden. AFP
US President Joe Biden believes that oil prices will stabilise after imposing the broadest package of sanctions yet targeting Russia's oil and gas revenues, according to a top aide.
Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters that the U.S. president would not have imposed the sanctions if it meant a burden on American consumers.
He said the sanctions would give President-elect Donald Trump's team leverage in talks over the Ukraine war.