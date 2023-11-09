Biden says 'no possibility' of Gaza ceasefire

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated
US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was currently "no possibility" of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"None. No possibility," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois when asked about the chances of a ceasefire.
More than 200 flights were cancelled at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a major European hub, while some 1.2 million French homes lost electricity
The 1996 treaty outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons
The White House has previously called for such pauses to allow aid to enter Gaza, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire
Countries call for ceasefire, push for the passage of humanitarian aid into the zone
The quake was felt in several provinces in neighbouring Argentina
The quake hit 220km southeast of Labasa
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres