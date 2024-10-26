At least 24 dead in Mexico road accident: Officials

A cargo truck collided with a passenger bus in northern Mexico on Saturday, leaving at least 24 people dead and five others injured, local authorities said.

"So far, the preliminary information available is that 24 passengers have died and five people are injured and are being treated," Rodrigo Reyes, a senior official in the government of Zacatecas state, said in a video on social media.

The accident, on a highway that connects Zacatecas with the central state of Aguascalientes, occurred when a container filled with corn fell off the truck, causing the bus to overturn.

The bus was travelling between the city of Tepic, in western Nayarit state, and Ciudad Juarez on the US border.

The highway was closed to traffic, Reyes said, adding that army, National Guard, and civil protection forces were deployed.