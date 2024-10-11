Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

At least 16 killed by Hurricane Milton as Florida counts cost of damage

The storm, which is the fifth-most-intense Atlantic hurricane on record, could cost insurers alone up to $100 billion, analysts say

US state of Florida was clearing downed trees and power lines and mopping up flooded neighborhoods on Friday after Hurricane Milton roared through leaving at least 16 people dead.

While Milton did not trigger the catastrophic surge of seawater that was feared in Florida, one of many states hit by Hurricane Helene about two weeks ago, the clean-up operation could take many weeks or months for some people.


"It opens your eyes to what Mother Nature can do," said Florida resident Chase Pierce who, with his girlfriend, saw transformers blow up and a power line fall in the back yard.

The fifth-most-intense Atlantic hurricane on record, Milton could cost insurers alone up to $100 billion, analysts say.

The White House pledged government support as the full extent of the damage was still being surveyed.

The Biden administration said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will need additional funding from Congress, where the Republicans control the House and Democrats control the Senate, and urged lawmakers, who are on recess, to act.

Between Siesta Key and Fort Myers Beach, peak water levels reached 5 to 10 feet (1.5 to 3 m) above ground level, according a preliminary analysis posted by the National Hurricane Centre.

Some 2.75 million homes and businesses in Florida overall were without power late on Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cautioned on Thursday that although the state had avoided the "worst-case scenario," the damage was still significant.

