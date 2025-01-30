American Airlines crash: At least 18 bodies recovered from Washington river, says US media

Photo: AFP

A passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed into Washington's Potomac River Wednesday after colliding midair with a military helicopter, with US media reporting multiple bodies pulled from the dark, near-freezing water.

Citing local sources, CBS News said at least 18 bodies had been recovered, while NBC reported more than a dozen.

A massive search-and-rescue operation was in progress, with divers visible in the glare of powerful lights as they plunged into the snow-lined Potomac to scour the wreckage of both aircraft.

Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly told a press briefing that emergency crews, totalling about 300 people, were working in "extremely rough" conditions and gave little indication they expected to find anyone alive.

"We're going to be out there as long as it takes," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.

Who are on the plane?

US Figure Skating said several athletes, coaches and officials were aboard the flight, while officials in Moscow confirmed married Russian couple Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov — who won the 1994 world pairs title — were on the jet.

"We unfortunately see that these sad reports are being confirmed. Our other fellow citizens were there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Bombadier plane operated by an American Airlines subsidiary was approaching Reagan National Airport at around 9pm (0200 GMT) after flying from Wichita, Kansas, when the collision happened.

US Army officials said the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk carrying three soldiers on a "training flight".

Witness Ari Schulman was driving home when he saw what he described as "a stream of sparks" overhead.