ALPS Group holds virtual meeting, issues joint statement on crisis in Sudan

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 1:06 PM

The ALPS Group held a weekly virtual meeting on September 12, and issued a joint statement on the progress in addressing the crisis in Sudan.

The group seeks to "coordinate efforts to expand emergency humanitarian access and protections for Sudanese civilians, of whom over 25 million are facing famine and acute hunger," according to the statement.

"With increased options for humanitarian access, international donors and aid organizations are mobilising hundreds of thousands of tons of additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Sudan, including food, medicine, and aid helping the most vulnerable, such as women and children. This relief could save countless lives and alleviate suffering for millions of Sudanese."

The group welcomed the "commitments to humanitarian access" made by the Transitional Sovereign Council, the Sudan Armed Forced (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and asked tjem to effectively facilitate unhindered, safe and rapid access on key roads, including from Port Sudan through Shendi to Khartoum, as well as roads from Khartoum to El Obeid and to Kosti.

ALPS members also called on the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) to swiftly conclude discussions with the humanitarian community on simplifying the notification system.

"There should also be public announcements and implementation of simplified notification systems by both parties to allow the UN and NGOs to execute safe cross-border and cross-line aid deliveries without delays. There should be public announcements of notification systems by both parties to allow the UN to execute safe cross-border and cross-line assistance deliveries as needed without assistance having to wait for formal permissions to save lives," according to the statement.