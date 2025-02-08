Aga Khan passing away: Ismaili Muslims bid goodbye to spiritual leader in funeral ceremony

The coffin of Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, is carried into the hearse from the Ismaili Centre during his funeral in Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Ismaili Muslims said a last goodbye on Saturday to their late spiritual leader, Aga Khan IV, at a private funeral ceremony in Lisbon attended by dignitaries and foreign leaders.

Prince Karim al-Husseini, 88, died on Tuesday. He was regarded as a direct descendent of the Prophet Mohammed and enjoyed near divine status as the 49th hereditary imam of the Ismaili Nizaris, a branch of Shia Islam.

Saturday's private ceremony at the Ismaili community centre in Lisbon was attended by more than 300 guests, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and former Spanish king Juan Carlos I.

Aga Khan IV died in the Portuguese capital, where he had established the global headquarters of the Ismaili Shias in 2015.

He held British and Portuguese nationalities, as well as honorary Canadian citizenship, a distinction rarely given.

His remains were to be buried on Sunday during a private ceremony in Aswan, southern Egypt.

His eldest son, 53-year-old Rahim, will succeed him and take on the title of Aga Khan V.

The equivalent of an inauguration of the new Aga Khan will be held on Tuesday morning at the community's headquarters, a mansion in central Lisbon.

The Ismailis are the world's second-largest Shia Muslim group, which has between 12 and 15 million members globally, namely in central and south Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Born in Geneva on December 13, 1936, Al-Hussaini succeeded his grandfather, Mahomed Shah, as leader of the Ismailis in 1957, when he was only 20 years old.

His father, Ali, was excluded from the succession after his tumultuous marriage to US actress Rita Hayworth.