W. Africa bloc gives military leaders more time to stay

President of the Economic Community of West African States Commission Omar Touray, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Yussuf Tuggar at the ECOWAS 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of States and Government in Abuja on December 15, 2024. — AFP

West African leaders from the regional group ECOWAS on Sunday gave three countries led by military governments six months to reconsider their decision to quit the bloc.

The decision from the Economic Community of West African States came after Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger reaffirmed as "irreversible" their decision to quit the group, which they condemned as subservient to ex-colonial ruler France.

The imminent departure of the three Sahel states could have a major impact on free trade and movement as well as on security cooperation in a region where militants tied both to Al Qaeda and Islamic State are gaining ground.

The departure of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger would have become effective next month, one year after their initial January 2024 announcements, according to the bloc's regulations.

"The authority decides to set the period from 29 January, 2025, to 29 July, 2025, as a transitional period and to keep ECOWAS doors open to the three countries," the group said in a statement following a meeting of West African leaders in Abuja.

Among those attending the summit was Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, appointed as a mediator with the breakaway states by the 15-member ECOWAS in July.

Faye said last week he was "making progress" in talks with the three and said there was no reason for them not to maintain relations, especially given the security situation.

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe has also been mediating with the Sahel states.

ECOWAS on Sunday authorised both presidents to continue their negotiations with the three states.

The three breakaways have also formed their own confederation, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), after severing ties with France, and pivoting towards Russia.

The three did not announce plans to attend the Abuja summit, but they held a separate ministerial-level meeting Friday in Niger's capital, Niamey.