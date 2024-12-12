UAE welcomes Somalia-Ethiopia agreement, praises Turkey's role in reaching the deal

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed following a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, December 11, 2024. Photo: Reuters

The UAE welcomed the historic agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia to resolve their dispute, and expressed hope that this significant step will consolidate bridges of communication and dialogue, and reinforce stability and constructive cooperation in the Horn of Africa region.

Somalia and Ethiopia said they would work together to resolve a dispute over Addis Ababa's plan to build a port in the breakaway region of Somaliland, which had drawn in regional powers and threatened to further destabilise the Horn of Africa.

The two countries' leaders said they had agreed to find commercial arrangements to allow landlocked Ethiopia "reliable, secure and sustainable access to and from the sea" after talks on Wednesday mediated by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

In a statement, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of the Republic of Türkiye, and the endeavours of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, in reaching this agreement.

Furthermore, the Ministry underlined that this positive development, reached through direct communications, represents an important step towards enhancing development and peace at both regional and global levels, which will benefit the two countries and peoples and serve their mutual interests to achieve further prosperity and growth.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE shares close and distinguished ties with the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.