Spain to donate 500,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa

Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
Spain will donate 500,000 doses of the mpox vaccine, or 20% of its stockpile, to combat an outbreak of the disease in Africa, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
It added that the country had urged the European Commission to propose that all EU member states donate 20% of their respective stock of the vaccine.
"It makes no sense to stockpile vaccines where there is no problem, and now is the time to prove it," the ministry said. Spain's donation consists of 100,000 vials, enough to provide 500,000 doses.
The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency, after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo spread to neighbouring countries and a new form of the virus, clade Ib, triggered concerns about the speed of transmission.
Last week, Health Minister Monica Garcia said Spain had "a very good stock" of the vaccines. Spain has registered 268 cases of the old strain so far this year, well below 7,500 cases recorded in a global outbreak of 2022. About 40,000 people have taken the vaccine so far.
ALSO READ:
Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
According to the case registered against him, the accused had posted an article on X which said the attacker was a Muslim immigrant
Snap elections called by Macron failed to extricate France from the hung-parliament deadlock that had seen his camp run a minority government since 2022
North Korean leader urges researchers to develop artificial intelligence for unmanned vehicles
It illustrates the hard balance faced as India scrambles to boost its non-fossil fuel capacity to stem the rising impacts of climate change
Diplomatic efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and US fail to end conflict
If there is one state where the Democrats' message on Trump's threat to democracy may mobilise voters, it is Wisconsin
Unions welcome the legislation, saying it gives workers a way to reclaim some work-life balance