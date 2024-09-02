South Africa lion breeders face uncertain future after ban

Asini Sanadi, an animal handler who has worked at Le Roux's lodge for 14 years, walks next to lions at a captive breeding facility for big cats, maintained for tourist entertainment in Brits, North West Province, in South Africa, last week. REUTERS

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 2:59 PM

South Africa's phase-out of breeding captive big game and ban on the use of lions for commercial gain have left some big-cat breeders worried about their business prospects.

A ministerial task team appointed by former minister of environment, Barbara Creecy, recommended in December 2022 closure of the breeding sector but did not provide financial incentives for lion owners once the ban took effect. The government implemented the recommendations in April, with no deadline for breeding to cease.

No changes to the plans have been made since South Africa's national election in May, which resulted in President Cyril Ramaphosa leading a unity government and the appointment of a new environment minister.

South Africa has over 8,000 lions living in captivity, the largest captive lion population in the world, surpassing the country's wild lion population.

Willie Jacobs, a game lodge owner and wildlife artificial reproduction researcher, said his lodge has been involved in artificial reproductive research with local and international universities since 2006, and in 2017 produced the first lion cubs through artificial insemination.

"(The government) can't have it both ways ... they can't give us (permission) for the research but then cut off our stream of income," Jacobs said.