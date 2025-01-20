S Africa police launch manhunt after escape of alleged mining 'kingpin'

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers record the details of illegal miners rescued from an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein on January 14. AFP File Photo

Police in South Africa said on Monday they had launched a manhunt for the alleged "kingpin" behind an illegal mining operation where scores of bodies have been recovered after he escaped from custody.

The suspect, known as Tiger, was among 1,907 clandestine miners who were arrested upon resurfacing at the disused gold shaft in Stilfontein, about 140 km southwest of Johannesburg, police said in a statement.

Provincial police major general Patrick Asaneng called Tiger's escape an "embarrassment" and vowed those responsible would be brought to justice.

Police said they believed Tiger, a Lesotho national whose real name is James Neo Tshoaeli, had received help from "officials" to escape after being detained last week.

Capping a months-long effort to clear the shaft that descends 2.6 km, at least 246 people, many emaciated and frail, and 78 bodies of people who died underground were brought to the surface over several days last week.

A total of 87 bodies were retrieved from the mine over the months since police began trying to clear it in August.

Asaneng "warned that heads will roll once they find those officials that aided the kingpin to escape from police custody", the police statement said.

"Extensive investigations and tracing operations are under way to find those officials who aided his escape between shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells," it added.

Police said Tiger was never booked into a station where the miners were taken after resurfacing, nor was he admitted to hospital.