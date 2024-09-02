Nigeria charges protesters with treason, inciting military

Risks for heart attacks or strokes over the next 30 years were 36% higher in women with the highest levels of LDL-C, 70% higher in women with the highest levels of hsCRP, and 33% higher in those with the highest levels of lipoprotein(a)
Nigeria on Monday charged 10 people with treason and conspiring to incite the military to mutiny following last month's nationwide demonstrations that saw thousands take to the streets to protest against a cost of living crisis.
The protests were met with a deadly crackdown by security forces and Amnesty International said at least 13 people were killed. Security forces denied using lethal force.
The 10 men were arraigned in the Abuja Federal High Court and entered a not guilty plea. They face the death penalty if convicted, human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong said.
State prosecutors said in court papers seen by Reuters that the protesters intended to destabilise Nigeria and "conspired together to commit felony to wit, treason".
Prosecutors also laid five other charges against the accused under the country's penal code, including inciting the military to mutiny, burning government buildings and disturbing public peace.
Lawyers for the protesters sought their release on bail, which was opposed by the state. The court will make a ruling on September 11 when their trial is expected to begin.
Amnesty urged the government to unconditionally release all the people arrested during the protests. It said the trial was meant to unlawfully justify detaining protesters.
"These are blatantly trumped-up charges that must be immediately withdrawn," said Isa Sanusi, director for Amnesty International Nigeria.
Nigerians blame economic reforms by President Bola Tinubu, in office since May 2023, for economic hardship, worsened by double-digit inflation after the currency was devalued and the cost of petrol and electricity rose.
Emergency authorities issued warnings for flooding, which they said could leave Tasmanians isolated for several days
The United States slams China for 'dangerous and escalatory' actions near Sabina Shoal
The craftsmanship of roofers and other ornamentalists who have sculpted the capital's skyline will be among 67 candidacies vying to join other iconic heritage sites such as India's Taj Mahal
Trump posts videos on his Truth Social account, showing relatives of at least seven of the 13 killed in the Afghanistan pullout defending his actions at the cemetery
The 28.3-metre 'Tunnel of Friendship', connecting the iconic mosque to the Our Lady of the Assumption cathedral, was built by the government in 2020 as a symbol of religious harmony
The industry has flourished in recent years, with countless brands now accounting for an estimated half million bubble tea shops across China
The Emirati Integrated Field Hospital in Gaza has so far treated more than 47,000 patients and performed more than 17,000 surgeries