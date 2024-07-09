Meals dry up as Zimbabwe's drought bites

A farmer walks on the dry bed of the Kapotesa dam in Mudzi on July 2. AFP

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:39 PM

A bed of sand and a patch of mud is all that remains of Kapotesa dam, which once provided the water vital for crops and livestock in this remote part of Zimbabwe.

Nearby, farmer Georgina Kwengwere walks among corn stalks dessicated by the drought that is ravaging her country and leaving millions of people in need of food aid.

"I did not harvest anything after all my effort and using all our savings to buy seeds," the 54-year-old told AFP, shaking her head despondently. "Not even a single cob."

The Kapotesa dam dried up in May, Kwengwere said. "Only God knows how we are going to survive until the next harvest next year," she said.

When the rain is good, water from the dam in the northeastern Mudzi district allows Kwengwere and her husband to grow vegetables to feed themselves and their six children. There is even a surplus to sell for cash to buy livestock and pay school fees.

Now Kwengwere has to join other villagers on a five-km daily walk to a business centre in the small town of Kotwa to look for odd jobs to be able to buy food.

On a good day she will make about $3; on a bad day, she makes the long walk back home to her village of Mafuta empty-handed.

Like most villagers in the district of around 164,000 people, her family has cut back meals to just two a day.

"Most of us have no food in our homes," said Takesure Chimbu, 58, also from Mafuta. "Without water, everything is down," he told AFP.

Cases of malnutrition have jumped by around 20 per cent in Mudzi in the past three months, district medical officer Kudzai Madamombe said.

"Food is quite expensive in the district especially due to the fact that we are drought-prone," he said, calling for government assistance.

Peer nutrition educators serve cupfulls of the prepared porridge formulation dubbed maworesa, to prevent malnutrition among children in Mudzi on July 2. AFP

Faced with this spike in malnutrition, health experts in Mudzi have come up with a nutritional porridge called maworesa, which means "the very best" in the local Shona language.

It is made from cheap, locally sourced ingredients such as eggs, sugar beans and baobab fruit that are contributed by the villagers.

The porridge was concocted to cover basic nutritional needs by including carbohydrates, protein and fruits and vegetables, Madamombe said.