Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Ethiopia; frequent tremors spark concern

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Ethiopia, the U.S. Geological Survey and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (USGS) said on Saturday.

The quake's epicentre was located 42km east of the capital, Addis Ababa, and was at a shallow depth of 10km, the USGS said.

The same area was rocked by a magnitude 5.5 quake on Friday and a series of more than 30 smaller temblors in the past week.

Earlier in the day, Anadolu Ajansi reported a volcanic eruption at Ethiopia's central Mount Dofan.

The frequent tremors that the region experienced recently have raised concern over a potential major disaster, especially in the Awash Fentale region, which is approximately 230km from Addis Ababa.

In recent weeks, the region has experienced more than a dozen minor earthquakes, prompting residents to look at the issue with concern.