Kenyan court suspends $736 million Adani power line deal

Photo: Reuters

Kenya's high court on Friday suspended a $736 million deal between a state utility and India's Adani Energy Solutions to build and operate power infrastructure including transmission lines.

The public-private partnership agreement between state-owned Kenya Electrical Transmission Company (KETRACO) and Adani Energy Solutions was signed earlier this month.

On October 11 the energy ministry said it would help address persistent power blackouts and support economic growth.

The high court said the government could not move ahead with the 30-year agreement with Adani Energy Solutions until the court makes a determination on a case brought by Law Society of Kenya challenging the deal.

The law society has argued that the power deal is "a constitutional sham" and "tainted with secrecy".

The law society also said KETRACO and Adani Energy Solutions did not carry out meaningful public participation around the project, a requirement under Kenya's Public Private Partnerships Act of 2021 which allows private sector development of public projects.