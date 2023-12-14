Kenya to scrap visas for all visitors, president says

Photo: AFP file

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 7:07 PM

Visitors to Kenya from across the world will no longer require a visa from January, President William Ruto said on Tuesday.

Ruto said his government had developed a digital platform to ensure all visitors would receive an electronic travel authorisation in advance, instead of needing to apply for a visa.

"It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," he said in a speech in the capital Nairobi at an event to mark 60 years of independence from Britain.

Ruto has long advocated for visa-free travel within the African continent.

At a conference in the Republic of Congo in October he said people from African countries would not require a visa to visit Kenya by the end of 2023.

The tourism industry plays a vital role in Kenya's economy, offering beach holidays along its Indian Ocean coastline and wildlife safaris inland.

"Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home!" he said.

