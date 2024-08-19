Kenya govt plans to reinstate some taxes to raise $1.2B

The fire broke out on two gondolas at the Highfield Festival
The Kenyan government plans to raise about $1.2 billion by reinstating some unpopular taxes contained in a finance bill that was scrapped in the face of deadly street protests, a government minister said.
President William Ruto had warned of a funding shortfall after he decided in June to drop the controversial tax hikes after a bloody day in Nairobi that saw the storming of parliament and police firing live bullets on demonstrators.
Finance Minister John Mbadi told private station Citizen TV on Sunday that the government was considering about 49 tax measures to try to raise roughly 150 billion shillings ($1.2 billion).
These include the reintroduction of an "eco levy" on goods such as electronic items as well as plastic packaging, that the government says is aimed at reducing waste.
"If you are injurious to the environment then you must pay for helping make good the harm you have caused," Mbadi said.
Mbadi is one of four opposition stalwarts who joined a revamped cabinet after Ruto vowed to create a "broad-based" government to try to address the concerns of the protesters, led largely by young Gen-Z Kenyans.
After scrapping the 2024 finance bill, which would have raised about $2.7 billion in taxes, Ruto announced government spending cuts and increased borrowing to plug the gap.
Citizen TV said the new measures contained in the tax amendment bill were expected to be in place by the end of September.
The abolition of the 2024 finance bill saw global ratings agencies Moody's and Fitch downgrade Kenya's credit rating over concerns about the government's ability to service its $78 billion public debt.
Paetongtarn is the third Shinawatra to be prime minister, but will hope to avoid the fate of her father and aunt Yingluck, both of whom were thrown out of power in military coups
The drought, which started in early 2024, has hit crop and livestock production, causing food shortages and damaging the wider economies
"We are not facing a deal or real negotiations, but rather the imposing of American diktats," says Abu Zuhri
The safety agency conducted inspections, sampling and testing of mixed spice blends after Hong Kong suspended sales of some blends of the MDH and Everest brands in April over high levels of a pesticide
The WHO has urged manufacturers to ramp up production of vaccines to rein in the spread of clade 1b cases, asking countries to donate stockpiles to countries with outbreaks
People rallied in several cities in Venezuela and as far afield as Spain, Belgium and Australia in response to a call by opposition leader Machado to join a 'Protest for the Truth'
Images on social media showed downed trees blocking roads, power lines damaged by the storm's high winds and flooded roads