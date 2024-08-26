Germany to donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa

The move follows the largest clashes between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza
Germany will donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses from its military stocks to help contain the outbreak on the African continent in the short term as well as provide help to the affected countries, said a government spokesperson on Monday.
The government will provide the World Health Organisation with flexible financial resources via various instruments to combat mpox and also support its partners in Africa through the GAVI vaccination alliance, added the spokesperson.
Germany has around 117,000 doses of Jynneos, which is being stockpiled by the German army after Berlin procured it in 2022.
It will keep a minimum amount of stock, to protect travelling authorities, for example, said a defence ministry spokesperson on Monday. A separate decision would need to be made when it comes to reordering vaccines, he added.
The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo spread to neighbouring countries and a new form of the virus, clade Ib, triggered concerns about the speed of transmission.
The government was looking at the quickest way to get the vaccines to the affected countries, primarily the Democratic Republic of Congo, but also Burundi and neighbouring countries in East Africa, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson.
