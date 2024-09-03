DR Congo government says 129 killed in attempted prison break

The sector, once the country's biggest export earner, is still struggling to recover from strict border closures implemented during COVID-19
Democratic Republic of Congo's government said at least 129 people were killed while trying to escape from the central Makala prison in the capital Kinshasa early on Monday, adding that the situation was now under control.
In a statement posted on X early on Tuesday, Interior Minister Shabani Lukoo said a fire had also broken out in the jail's administrative building, its food depots and a hospital. Some 59 people were wounded, he added.
"The mass escape attempt at Makala central prison resulted in the loss of life and significant material damage," he said in the video statement.
Earlier, a prison official had said no prisoners had succeeded in escaping, adding that those who tried to escape had been killed. The government was investigating the incident.
The break out attempt occurred around 2am on Monday. Prisoners said they had heard heavy gunfire, as well as sounds of prisoners outside.
There is a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, said foreign minister David Lammy
Palestinian and UN officials said more than 80,000 children were vaccinated in central areas of Gaza on Sunday, the first day of the campaign
Authorities were getting the traffic-clogged megalopolis of 11 million into shape before the 87-year-old's landing on Tuesday for the high-profile visit
Residents of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh are keeping all-night vigils, deploying guard dogs and letting off firecrackers in hopes of scaring off the predators
Harris's membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha provides her campaign a direct line to a network of 360,000 women across the country
Tropical Storm Yagi brushed past the Bicol region southeast of Manila overnight on Sunday and was expected to make a landfall later today on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon
The head of the Histadrut union called for the strike after the bodies of six hostages were recovered in a tunnel in southern Gaza