Death toll from Somalia floods nears 100

Residents wade through flood waters within their makeshift shelters at the Al Hidaya camp for the internally displaced people following heavy rains in the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia. — Reuters

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 9:27 PM

The death toll from devastating floods in Somalia is close to 100, with almost two million people affected, the country's cabinet said on Thursday.

Somalia, like other countries in the Horn of Africa, is battling torrential rains and flash floods just as it emerges from a drought that pushed millions to the brink of famine.

The government earlier this month declared a state of emergency over the flood disaster, which has driven about 700,000 people from their homes, submerging whole neighbourhoods and farmland, and destroying bridges.

The cabinet said in a statement after a briefing by the National Disaster Management Agency that about 96 people have lost their lives and almost two million have been affected.

"The federal government of Somalia is carrying out efforts to assist people who were affected by the floods and the cabinet has appealed to the humanitarian agencies and the Somali public to help those affected," it said.

The heavy rainfall is linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon, which is expected to last until at least April next year.

The Horn of Africa is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather events are occurring with increased frequency and intensity.

According to the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA, dozens of people have also perished in flooding in Ethiopia and Kenya, and aid groups have warned that the situation is only likely to worsen.

The region has just endured the worst drought in four decades after multiple failed rainy seasons that left millions of people in need and devastated crops and livestock.