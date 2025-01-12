Cyclone-ravaged French territory Mayotte on high alert as new storm approaches

Destroyed shelters and houses in the town of Vahibe, on the outskirts of Mamoudzou, on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, on December 24, 2024, a week after the cyclone Chido's passage over the archipelago. — AFP file

Residents of the French territory of Mayotte braced on Sunday for a storm expected to bring strong winds and flash floods less than a month after the Indian Ocean archipelago was devastated by a deadly cyclone.

Mayotte was placed on red alert from 1900 GMT on Saturday in anticipation of the passage of Dikeledi, a storm forecast to skirt about 100km south of the territory.

It hit the northern coast of Madagascar as a cyclone on Saturday evening and weakened into a severe tropical storm, but is expected to regain intensity as it moves towards Mayotte.

It could be reclassified as a cyclone by Monday morning, according to French weather service Meteo-France.

At around 6am local time (0300 GMT) the storm was around 260km southeast of Mayotte, moving at 22kmph.

"In terms of impact, Antsiranana province in Madagascar has sustained the most intense conditions in recent hours," Meteo-France said, referring to the island's northern tip.

Authorities called for "extreme vigilance" on Mayotte following the devastation wrought by Cyclone Chido in mid-December.

"Very heavy rains could generate flash floods," Meteo-France said in its update, warning that "floods and landslides are expected in the coming hours".

Wind gusts could reach 90kmph on the French territory, while "dangerous sea conditions" are also forecast.

Residents were advised to seek shelter and stock up on food and water.

"Nothing is being left to chance," Manuel Valls, France's overseas territories minister, told AFP.

Cyclone Chido, the most devastating storm to hit France's poorest department in 90 years, caused colossal damage last month, killing at least 39 people and injuring more than 5,600.

Francois-Xavier Bieuville, the top Paris-appointed official on the territory, said Mayotte was placed on a red weather alert from 1900 GMT on Saturday to allow the public to take shelter.

"I have decided to bring forward this red alert to 10pm to allow everyone to take shelter, to confine themselves, to take care of the people close to you, your children, your families," Bieuville said on television.

During the alert all travel is banned except for rescue and other authorised personnel.