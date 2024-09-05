China's Xi boosts Africa financing by $51 billion, promises a million jobs

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds as he delivers his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. REUTERS

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 3:15 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 3:27 PM

President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to step up China's support across debt-laden Africa with funding of nearly $51 billion over three years, backing for more infrastructure projects, and the creation of at least 1 million jobs.

China's President Xi Jinping (centre L) greets leaders from African countries as they gather for a group photo session before the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. AFP

China was ready to step up cooperation with Africa in industry, agriculture, infrastructure, trade and investment, Xi told delegates from more than 50 African nations gathered in Beijing for the three-yearly Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit.

"China and Africa account for one-third of the world population. Without our modernisation, there will be no global modernisation," Xi said.

China, the world's biggest bilateral lender, promised to carry out three times as many infrastructure projects across resource-rich Africa despite Xi's avowed new preference for "small and beautiful" schemes based around selling advanced and green technologies in which Chinese firms have invested heavily.

The Chinese leader committed 360 billion yuan ($50.70 billion) in financial assistance over three years, but specified that 210 billion would be disbursed through credit lines and at least 70 billion in fresh investment by Chinese companies.

Smaller amounts would be provided through military aid and other projects.

At the 2021 China-Africa summit in Dakar, China promised at least $10 billion in investment and the same again in credit lines. This time, the financial assistance would be in yuan, in an apparent push to further internationalise the Chinese yuan.

After the opening ceremony, delegates adopted the Beijing Declaration on building "a shared future in the new era" as well as the Beijing Action Plan for 2025-2027, Chinese state media said.

Xi also called for a China-Africa network of land and sea sea links and co-ordinated development, urging Chinese contractors to return to the continent now that COVID-19 curbs that disrupted its projects had been lifted.

He did not mention debt in his speech, despite Beijing being many African states' biggest bilateral lender but the Action Plan included terms for repayment postponements and called for the establishment of an African rating agency.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the summit that African countries' inadequate access to debt relief and scarce resources was a recipe for social unrest.