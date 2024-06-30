At least 18 people killed, 48 others injured in Nigeria bomb blasts

Buckingham Palace said she was expected to make a full and swift recovery
At least 18 people were killed and 48 others were injured in bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeast Borno state, CNN reported, citing the state's emergency services.
The first blast occurred at a wedding ceremony at about 3pm (local time) on Saturday. Then, another blast took place at General Hospital Gwoza and a third at a funeral.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Director General Barkindo Muhammad Saidu Barkindo Muhammad Saidu visited the site of the incident in Gwoza Town, CNN reported.
According to Borno State Emergency Management Agency-SEMA, men, women and children were among the deceased, the report said. No further details were provided regarding the incident.
On June 9, a bomb blast targeting a military truck killed seven soldiers in northwestern Pakistan along the border with Afghanistan.
The incident took place in the Lakki Marwat district which is on the edge of a lawless tribal region divided on both sides of the border.
In November last year, five civilians were killed and 21 people were wounded in a bomb blast targeting Pakistan police.
The attack happened in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border where militancy has spiked in recent months.
ALSO READ:
Buckingham Palace said she was expected to make a full and swift recovery
The airport said on social media platform X passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise
The re-conduct of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks
The quake was at a depth of 93 km (57.79 miles)
The cases stem from the family's practice of bringing servants from their native India and included accusations of confiscating their passports
Hundreds of animals also perished in the blaze, local residents said
The wreck and its artefacts were discovered more than a mile deep on the bed of the Mediterranean Sea
Fatalities have also been confirmed by Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region